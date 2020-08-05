«
In person voting at 14 Antioch polling places will happen on Election Day Nov. 3 just like the last two elections

Photo from wirth4mequon.com.

Plus, Regional Early Voting Sites will be offered beginning Friday, Oct. 30

By Allen Payton

For those who want to vote in person at a polling place and not mail in their ballot, there’s good news. The Contra Costa Elections Division is providing both 150 polling places throughout the county, and 17 Regional Early Voting Sites, beginning Friday, Oct. 30, as well.

“The model that we’re using for polling places in the November election is the same as in the March election and the November 2018 election,” said Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar of Voters, Scott Konopasek. “The locations may have moved around a bit based on the availability of sites for the polling places.”

“If a voter wants to know where to go to vote at the polls, they can visit our website at cocovote.us, click on Am I Registered, then in the search box type in their name and birthdate and it will tell you everything you need to know about the election,” he continued. (Or click here.)

There will also be Regional Early Voting Sites the weekend before, beginning Friday, Oct. 30.

“You’re not assigned to any particular one and you can vote at any of them, using the exact ballot for you,” Konopasek added.

Regional Early Voting Sites *Outdoors in Event Tent

Friday, October 30   11am – 7pm Saturday, October 31   9am – 5pm Monday, November 2   11am – 7pm
REV Sites
Building Name Address City
Stone Valley Rd Chapel* 2949 Stone Valley Rd Alamo
Antioch Water Park 4701 Lone Tree Way Antioch
Somersville Town Center* 2550 Somersville Rd Antioch
Ambrose Community Center 3105 Willow Pass Rd Bay Point
Cornerstone Fellowship* 6641 Lone Tree Way Brentwood
Clarion Hotel 1050 Burnett Ave Concord
El Rancho Restaurant* 1450 Monument Blvd Concord
St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church* 1955 Kirker Pass Rd Concord
El Cerrito Community Center 7007 Moeser Ln El Cerrito
Veterans Memorial Building* 3780 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette
Moraga Library* 1500 Saint Marys Rd Moraga
Best Western Plus Delta Inn* 5549 Bridgehead Rd Oakley
Hyatt House Pleasant Hill 2611 Contra Costa Blvd Pleasant Hill
Hilltop Mall Parking Lot* 2200 Hilltop Mall Rd. Richmond
Richmond Memorial Auditorium 403 Civic Center Plaza Richmond
Amador Rancho Community Center 1998 Rancho Park Loop San Ramon
Heather Farms Park* 301 N San Carlos Drive Walnut Creek

In Antioch the polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be at the following 14 locations:

Antioch Middle School 1500 D St. Antioch
Antioch Water Park 4701 Lone Tree Way Antioch
Black Diamond Middle School 4730 Sterling Hill Dr Antioch
Carmen Dragon Elementary 4721 Vista Grande Dr Antioch
Dallas Ranch Middle School 1401 Mt. Hamilton Dr Antioch
Golden Hills Community Church – Antioch 1800 Woodland Dr Antioch
Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch 3415 Oakley Rd Antioch
John Muir Elementary – Antioch 615 Greystone Dr Antioch
Lone Tree Elementary School 1931 Mokelumne Dr Antioch
Nick Rodriguez Community Center 213 F St Antioch
Opportunity Junction 3102 Delta Fair Blvd Antioch
Rio Grande Chapel – LDS 3015 Rio Grande Dr Antioch
Somersville Town Center 2550 Somersville Rd Antioch
St John’s Lutheran Church 1360 E Tregallas Rd Antioch

Currently, voters can drop off their ballot at multiple locations throughout the county at both 24-hour sites and indoor sites during business hours.

Contra Costa County Indoor Drop Boxes Available During Business Hours*
Clayton City Hall 6000 Heritage Trail, Floor 3 Clayton Mon – Fri, 9am-5pm
Pittsburg City Hall 65 Civic Avenue Pittsburg Mon – Fri, 8am-5pm
San Pablo Library 13751 San Pablo Ave San Pablo Tues, 1pm-8pm Wed-Thurs, 11am-6pm Fri-Sat, 10am-5pm
San Ramon City Hall 7000 Bollinger Canyon Rd San Ramon Mon – Fri, 8:30am-5pm
Alcosta Senior and Community Center 9300 Alcosta Blvd San Ramon Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm
San Ramon Permit Center 2401 Crow Canyon Road San Ramon Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm

*Hours shown may vary. Check directly with the location for current hours.

 

