Plus, Regional Early Voting Sites will be offered beginning Friday, Oct. 30

By Allen Payton

For those who want to vote in person at a polling place and not mail in their ballot, there’s good news. The Contra Costa Elections Division is providing both 150 polling places throughout the county, and 17 Regional Early Voting Sites, beginning Friday, Oct. 30, as well.

“The model that we’re using for polling places in the November election is the same as in the March election and the November 2018 election,” said Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar of Voters, Scott Konopasek. “The locations may have moved around a bit based on the availability of sites for the polling places.”

“If a voter wants to know where to go to vote at the polls, they can visit our website at cocovote.us, click on Am I Registered, then in the search box type in their name and birthdate and it will tell you everything you need to know about the election,” he continued. (Or click here.)

There will also be Regional Early Voting Sites the weekend before, beginning Friday, Oct. 30.

“You’re not assigned to any particular one and you can vote at any of them, using the exact ballot for you,” Konopasek added.

Regional Early Voting Sites *Outdoors in Event Tent

Friday, October 30 11am – 7pm Saturday, October 31 9am – 5pm Monday, November 2 11am – 7pm REV Sites Building Name Address City Stone Valley Rd Chapel* 2949 Stone Valley Rd Alamo Antioch Water Park 4701 Lone Tree Way Antioch Somersville Town Center* 2550 Somersville Rd Antioch Ambrose Community Center 3105 Willow Pass Rd Bay Point Cornerstone Fellowship* 6641 Lone Tree Way Brentwood Clarion Hotel 1050 Burnett Ave Concord El Rancho Restaurant* 1450 Monument Blvd Concord St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church* 1955 Kirker Pass Rd Concord El Cerrito Community Center 7007 Moeser Ln El Cerrito Veterans Memorial Building* 3780 Mt Diablo Blvd Lafayette Moraga Library* 1500 Saint Marys Rd Moraga Best Western Plus Delta Inn* 5549 Bridgehead Rd Oakley Hyatt House Pleasant Hill 2611 Contra Costa Blvd Pleasant Hill Hilltop Mall Parking Lot* 2200 Hilltop Mall Rd. Richmond Richmond Memorial Auditorium 403 Civic Center Plaza Richmond Amador Rancho Community Center 1998 Rancho Park Loop San Ramon Heather Farms Park* 301 N San Carlos Drive Walnut Creek

In Antioch the polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be at the following 14 locations:

Antioch Middle School 1500 D St. Antioch Antioch Water Park 4701 Lone Tree Way Antioch Black Diamond Middle School 4730 Sterling Hill Dr Antioch Carmen Dragon Elementary 4721 Vista Grande Dr Antioch Dallas Ranch Middle School 1401 Mt. Hamilton Dr Antioch Golden Hills Community Church – Antioch 1800 Woodland Dr Antioch Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch 3415 Oakley Rd Antioch John Muir Elementary – Antioch 615 Greystone Dr Antioch Lone Tree Elementary School 1931 Mokelumne Dr Antioch Nick Rodriguez Community Center 213 F St Antioch Opportunity Junction 3102 Delta Fair Blvd Antioch Rio Grande Chapel – LDS 3015 Rio Grande Dr Antioch Somersville Town Center 2550 Somersville Rd Antioch St John’s Lutheran Church 1360 E Tregallas Rd Antioch

Currently, voters can drop off their ballot at multiple locations throughout the county at both 24-hour sites and indoor sites during business hours.

Contra Costa County Indoor Drop Boxes Available During Business Hours* Clayton City Hall 6000 Heritage Trail, Floor 3 Clayton Mon – Fri, 9am-5pm Pittsburg City Hall 65 Civic Avenue Pittsburg Mon – Fri, 8am-5pm San Pablo Library 13751 San Pablo Ave San Pablo Tues, 1pm-8pm Wed-Thurs, 11am-6pm Fri-Sat, 10am-5pm San Ramon City Hall 7000 Bollinger Canyon Rd San Ramon Mon – Fri, 8:30am-5pm Alcosta Senior and Community Center 9300 Alcosta Blvd San Ramon Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm San Ramon Permit Center 2401 Crow Canyon Road San Ramon Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm

*Hours shown may vary. Check directly with the location for current hours.



