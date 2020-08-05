In person voting at 14 Antioch polling places will happen on Election Day Nov. 3 just like the last two elections
Plus, Regional Early Voting Sites will be offered beginning Friday, Oct. 30
By Allen Payton
For those who want to vote in person at a polling place and not mail in their ballot, there’s good news. The Contra Costa Elections Division is providing both 150 polling places throughout the county, and 17 Regional Early Voting Sites, beginning Friday, Oct. 30, as well.
“The model that we’re using for polling places in the November election is the same as in the March election and the November 2018 election,” said Contra Costa County Assistant Registrar of Voters, Scott Konopasek. “The locations may have moved around a bit based on the availability of sites for the polling places.”
“If a voter wants to know where to go to vote at the polls, they can visit our website at cocovote.us, click on Am I Registered, then in the search box type in their name and birthdate and it will tell you everything you need to know about the election,” he continued. (Or click here.)
There will also be Regional Early Voting Sites the weekend before, beginning Friday, Oct. 30.
“You’re not assigned to any particular one and you can vote at any of them, using the exact ballot for you,” Konopasek added.
Regional Early Voting Sites *Outdoors in Event Tent
|Friday, October 30 11am – 7pm
|Saturday, October 31 9am – 5pm
|Monday, November 2 11am – 7pm
|REV Sites
|Building Name
|Address
|City
|Stone Valley Rd Chapel*
|2949 Stone Valley Rd
|Alamo
|Antioch Water Park
|4701 Lone Tree Way
|Antioch
|Somersville Town Center*
|2550 Somersville Rd
|Antioch
|Ambrose Community Center
|3105 Willow Pass Rd
|Bay Point
|Cornerstone Fellowship*
|6641 Lone Tree Way
|Brentwood
|Clarion Hotel
|1050 Burnett Ave
|Concord
|El Rancho Restaurant*
|1450 Monument Blvd
|Concord
|St Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church*
|1955 Kirker Pass Rd
|Concord
|El Cerrito Community Center
|7007 Moeser Ln
|El Cerrito
|Veterans Memorial Building*
|3780 Mt Diablo Blvd
|Lafayette
|Moraga Library*
|1500 Saint Marys Rd
|Moraga
|Best Western Plus Delta Inn*
|5549 Bridgehead Rd
|Oakley
|Hyatt House Pleasant Hill
|2611 Contra Costa Blvd
|Pleasant Hill
|Hilltop Mall Parking Lot*
|2200 Hilltop Mall Rd.
|Richmond
|Richmond Memorial Auditorium
|403 Civic Center Plaza
|Richmond
|Amador Rancho Community Center
|1998 Rancho Park Loop
|San Ramon
|Heather Farms Park*
|301 N San Carlos Drive
|Walnut Creek
In Antioch the polling places on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 will be at the following 14 locations:
|Antioch Middle School
|1500 D St.
|Antioch
|Antioch Water Park
|4701 Lone Tree Way
|Antioch
|Black Diamond Middle School
|4730 Sterling Hill Dr
|Antioch
|Carmen Dragon Elementary
|4721 Vista Grande Dr
|Antioch
|Dallas Ranch Middle School
|1401 Mt. Hamilton Dr
|Antioch
|Golden Hills Community Church – Antioch
|1800 Woodland Dr
|Antioch
|Grace Bible Fellowship of Antioch
|3415 Oakley Rd
|Antioch
|John Muir Elementary – Antioch
|615 Greystone Dr
|Antioch
|Lone Tree Elementary School
|1931 Mokelumne Dr
|Antioch
|Nick Rodriguez Community Center
|213 F St
|Antioch
|Opportunity Junction
|3102 Delta Fair Blvd
|Antioch
|Rio Grande Chapel – LDS
|3015 Rio Grande Dr
|Antioch
|Somersville Town Center
|2550 Somersville Rd
|Antioch
|St John’s Lutheran Church
|1360 E Tregallas Rd
|Antioch
Currently, voters can drop off their ballot at multiple locations throughout the county at both 24-hour sites and indoor sites during business hours.
|Contra Costa County Indoor Drop Boxes Available During Business Hours*
|Clayton City Hall
|6000 Heritage Trail, Floor 3
|Clayton
|Mon – Fri, 9am-5pm
|Pittsburg City Hall
|65 Civic Avenue
|Pittsburg
|Mon – Fri, 8am-5pm
|San Pablo Library
|13751 San Pablo Ave
|San Pablo
|Tues, 1pm-8pm Wed-Thurs, 11am-6pm Fri-Sat, 10am-5pm
|San Ramon City Hall
|7000 Bollinger Canyon Rd
|San Ramon
|Mon – Fri, 8:30am-5pm
|Alcosta Senior and Community Center
|9300 Alcosta Blvd
|San Ramon
|Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm
|San Ramon Permit Center
|2401 Crow Canyon Road
|San Ramon
|Mon-Fri, 8:30am-5pm
*Hours shown may vary. Check directly with the location for current hours.
