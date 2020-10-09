District 1 council candidate Soliz proposes emergency ordinance to support Antioch restaurants

Dear Editor:

The following letter was sent to our mayor and councilmembers in time for their next meeting, Tuesday night.

Mayor and Councilmembers:

In an effort to support and assist our restaurant owners in Antioch, I am proposing the City Council immediately adopt an emergency ordinance to support our small business restauranteurs. How?

I am proposing that the City limit the amount that third party food delivery companies can charge our restaurants to 15% of the sales amounts. Currently, food delivery services can charge as much as 30% to provide this service to people ordering from our restaurants. This temporary measure will help support our local restaurants, cost the City zero to adopt and implement and help during this pandemic time as some people continue to order food delivered to them, instead of venturing out for pick up.

Large conglomerate restaurants can usually negotiate a smaller delivery charge, but our local business owners are at the mercy of the delivery firms, and their high charges. Our local small restaurants are often dealing with a 20% to 30% charge

Longevity for this ordinance? Why not have the ordinance terminate when the City Council and County lifts emergency orders related to the pandemic. Restoration of normalcy seems vague at this point, and the ordinance to support our restaurants should not terminate prematurely.

This is a quick way to support our restaurants in Antioch. As we approach the fall and winter, we need to be proactive in supporting our business community. I am available to share my research with you, and expect our City leaders to be responsive in helping our small businesses, restaurants in particular.

Manny Soliz, Jr.

Former Mayor Pro Tem and Councilmember

Current candidate Antioch City Council District 1



