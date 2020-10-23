«

Contra Costa County seeks nominations for Humanitarian of the Year

Tamisha Walker of Antioch was the recipient of the Contra County Board of Supervisors’ 2020 Humanitarian of the Year Award. She was chosen for her community organizing and advocacy for individuals reentering from the criminal justice system. She is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Safe Return Project, a Richmond, CA based organization invested in securing the freedom of formerly incarcerated individuals. Photo: CoCoCounty.

Student and adult Humanitarians to be recognized at 43rd Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony Jan. 19, 2021

By John Fout, Community & Media Relations Specialist, Contra Costa County Office of Communications & Media

Contra Costa County will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the 43rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony and invites the community to a virtual live-stream of the community event on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. In the spirit of Dr. King’s work and the theme, “Silence is Not an Option,” the County is now seeking nominations for a student and adult Humanitarian of the Year.

Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors will recognize two individuals, (1) a community member and (2) a student leader, as individuals whose dedication to others embodies the spirit and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at the January event.

We encourage East Bay residents to nominate an adult or a student whose accomplishments and service impact Contra Costa County, its residents and communities, and reflect the spirit of Dr. King’s work and achievements. The nomination period is now open.

The deadline to submit candidates for consideration is Monday, November 30, 2020. To submit online nominations and learn more about the County’s celebration, including previous ceremonies and winners, visit the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Ceremony website.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Tamisha Walker 2020 award recipient


This entry was posted on Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at 3:56 am and is filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply