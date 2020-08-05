Candidate Profile: Tony Tiscareno for Antioch City Council in District 2

I’m a 50-year Antioch resident and former Antioch City Councilmember. Currently, I’m a Personnel Commissioner for the Antioch Unified School District Classified Division. I have been a Realtor since 2014 and a retired steelworker. I am running for Antioch City Council in District 2 and am committed to progress in these areas:

Avert a budget crisis:

While on the council, I fought hard to stabilize our city’s finances, add to our police force and keep city hall open five days a week. COVID-19 presents another budget crisis. My experience and leadership will help Antioch avoid more devastating cuts that hurt our quality of life.

Banish blight and promote economic development :

This district has many vacant commercial buildings. I will work with property owners to fight blight and support hiring more code enforcement officers to cite and fine negligent property owners. I will work to revive the Delta Fair corridor and work to promote local small businesses.

Reduce Homelessness:

I support coordinating services at all levels of government and non-profits to find solutions to homelessness.

Police Transparency and Accountability:

Transparency and accountability of our police force is a must and my top priority for the Antioch Police Department is to purchase body cameras for all officers.

Today requires a new kind of Councilmember – one who has experience and is accessible 24/7. Please call me anytime at (925) 234-3639 . As your councilmember, I’ll work hard to improve this great city.



