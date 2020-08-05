«
»

Candidate Profile: Tony Tiscareno for Antioch City Council in District 2

Tony Tiscareno

I’m a 50-year Antioch resident and former Antioch City Councilmember.  Currently, I’m a Personnel Commissioner for the Antioch Unified School District Classified Division.  I have been a Realtor since 2014 and a retired steelworker.  I am running for Antioch City Council in District 2 and am committed to progress in these areas:

Avert a budget crisis:

While on the council, I fought hard to stabilize our city’s finances, add to our police force and keep city hall open five days a week.  COVID-19 presents another budget crisis.  My experience and leadership will help Antioch avoid more devastating cuts that hurt our quality of life.

Banish blight and promote economic development:

This district has many vacant commercial buildings.  I will work with property owners to fight blight and support hiring more code enforcement officers to cite and fine negligent property owners.  I will work to revive the Delta Fair corridor and work to promote local small businesses.

Reduce Homelessness:

I support coordinating services at all levels of government and non-profits to find solutions to homelessness.

Police Transparency and Accountability:

Transparency and accountability of our police force is a must and my top priority for the Antioch Police Department is to purchase body cameras for all officers.

Today requires a new kind of Councilmember – one who has experience and is accessible 24/7.  Please call me anytime at (925) 234-3639.  As your councilmember, I’ll work hard to improve this great city.

 

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Tony Tiscareno


This entry was posted on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 at 7:36 am and is filed under News, Politics & Elections. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

coemption-septuor