Candidate Profile: Sandra White for Antioch City Council District 4

Sandra White

My name is Sandra White; I am running for City Council District 4 in Antioch. I currently work for an Autism services company as the Vice President of Human Resources. During my time away from the office, I serve as Chair on the Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission. My volunteer endeavors extend to the Antioch Unified School District Advisory Board member and previously the Contra Costa County Advisory Board (CAB). As the next City Council, my goals are to decrease the blight, increase law enforcement personnel, and work with business owners on business revitalization and economic development. And implement sustainable solutions for homelessness.

If you are interested in supporting me to bring change to Antioch, please contact me:

Email: sandrawhitecitycouncil@gmail.com

Website: www.sandrawhiteforcitycouncil.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sandra-White-For-Antioch-City-Council-District-4-105468514558651

Mobile: 925-437-9361

 

