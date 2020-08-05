«

Candidate Profile: Nichole Gardner for Antioch City Council in District 3

Nichole Gardner for Antioch City Council-District 3

Nichole Gardner

Founder & Director, Facing Homelessness in Antioch and LMCHD Board Administrative Assistant

Top Issues: Homelessness and Affordable Housing, Cleaning up blight and City beautification, and increase high-quality youth programs to keep kids out of trouble.

Top Accomplishments: Fought for the establishment of public health measures to deal with homeless encampments like porta-potties, dumpsters, and sharp   dispensers. Coordinated community clean-ups throughout the city including homeless encampments and shopping centers. Launched after school events that focused on anti-bullying.

www.nicholeforantioch.com

Facebook.com/nicholegardner forcitycouncil2020

Phone:925.414.4222

n.gardner4antiochcitycouncil@gmail.com

Instagram: nichole_gardner4citycouncil

