Candidate Profile: Nichole Gardner for Antioch City Council in District 3
Nichole Gardner for Antioch City Council-District 3
Founder & Director, Facing Homelessness in Antioch and LMCHD Board Administrative Assistant
Top Issues: Homelessness and Affordable Housing, Cleaning up blight and City beautification, and increase high-quality youth programs to keep kids out of trouble.
Top Accomplishments: Fought for the establishment of public health measures to deal with homeless encampments like porta-potties, dumpsters, and sharp dispensers. Coordinated community clean-ups throughout the city including homeless encampments and shopping centers. Launched after school events that focused on anti-bullying.
www.nicholeforantioch.com
Facebook.com/nicholegardner forcitycouncil2020
Phone:925.414.4222
n.gardner4antiochcitycouncil@gmail.com
Instagram: nichole_gardner4citycouncil
