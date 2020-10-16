Candidate Profile: Marie Arce for Antioch City Council District 3

My name is Marie Arce and I am running for Antioch City Council District 3.

My priority for Antioch is to improve the quality of life in our community. We can accomplish this through growing our small business community, supporting Antioch Police to reduce crime, ensuring taxpayer accountability, and cleaning up our dirty streets.

We need to grow our small business community through approaches such as:

Expanding our small business grant program to include home-based businesses

Develop a database to collect data points on the types of business, number of jobs, and success rates of businesses located in Antioch. This data can be used to attract the right mix of businesses.

Work with the Chamber of Commerce to be a resource for our business community by providing support services and a complimentary introductory membership.

In addition to my small business platform I want to ensure that our community feels safe. I support fully funding our police to ensure that we have the number of officers that Chief Brooks has recommended. I want to work with the Chief to invest in the latest law enforcement technologies such as body cameras to improve the safety for both our officers and community.

We need to ensure that “Measure W” is used for police services and business growth as the voters intended. For blight the city will need to take a tougher stance on those who trash our city.

Antioch is my hometown. I was raised here went to school here and restoring Antioch pride is personal to me. I hope that I earn your vote.

Contact me: Facebook @Marie Arce for Antioch City Council District 3 | Instagram @MarieArceCityCouncil | http://www.mariearce.com



