Candidate Profile: Manny Soliz Jr for Antioch City Council District 1

Manuel (Manny) Soliz, Jr.

Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 1.

City of Antioch Planning Commissioner.

Previous Offices: Mayor Pro Tem & Councilmember, 1996 – 2000

City of Antioch, Parks & Recreation Commissioner, 1994 – 1996 and 2016-2018.

City of Antioch, Planning Commissioner 2018 to present.

Occupation: Financial Advisor and Small Businessowner.

Top Issues: Public safety and clean neighborhoods and streets, Economic development, A humane approach to the homeless, well thought out, logical and realistic city planning.

Top Accomplishments:

In my previous term, hiring additional police and code enforcement to dramatically reduce crime and code violations city wide. Refinanced existing Mello Roos bonds that reduced the public indebtedness by over $15 million and reduced the payback period by over 9 years. Worked with telecommunications companies to place fiber optics along Lone Tree Way, paving the way for future retail businesses in Antioch. Approved Slatten Ranch and Williamson Ranch retail centers on Lone Tree Way. Worked and fought to include citizen oversight and a sunset to Measure W.

MannySoliz.com

www.Facebook.com/MannySoliz4Antioch

mannysoliz4antioch@gmail.com

(925) 384-2629



