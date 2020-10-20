Candidate Profile: Manny Soliz Jr for Antioch City Council District 1
Manuel (Manny) Soliz, Jr.
Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 1.
City of Antioch Planning Commissioner.
Previous Offices: Mayor Pro Tem & Councilmember, 1996 – 2000
City of Antioch, Parks & Recreation Commissioner, 1994 – 1996 and 2016-2018.
City of Antioch, Planning Commissioner 2018 to present.
Occupation: Financial Advisor and Small Businessowner.
Top Issues: Public safety and clean neighborhoods and streets, Economic development, A humane approach to the homeless, well thought out, logical and realistic city planning.
Top Accomplishments:
- In my previous term, hiring additional police and code enforcement to dramatically reduce crime and code violations city wide.
- Refinanced existing Mello Roos bonds that reduced the public indebtedness by over $15 million and reduced the payback period by over 9 years.
- Worked with telecommunications companies to place fiber optics along Lone Tree Way, paving the way for future retail businesses in Antioch.
- Approved Slatten Ranch and Williamson Ranch retail centers on Lone Tree Way.
- Worked and fought to include citizen oversight and a sunset to Measure W.
www.Facebook.com/MannySoliz4Antioch
(925) 384-2629
the attachments to this post: