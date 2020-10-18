Candidate Profile: Lori Ogorchock for re-election to Antioch City Council, District 3

Lori Ogorchock

Elected to the Antioch City Council in 2014

Small Businessperson/Realtor

I have a big heart and genuinely care about people; and once I set my mind to doing something, I won’t give up. Your trust in me has enabled us to accomplish many things together.

COVID-19 Assistance for Seniors – Whether it’s delivering meals, providing resource information, or leading a team of volunteers to clean/repair seniors’ homes … WE MUST continue to protect Antioch’s seniors.

More Police, not Less – Since being elected, we’ve hired 20 additional police officers. Crime is down. Chokeholds are banned, but we need to do better. I support body cams for every officer, NOT “defunding the police.” I’m proud to be supported by our Antioch Police Officers.

Helping Victims of Domestic Abuse – Together we celebrated the opening of Antioch’s Family Justice Center, where victims of domestic violence, elderly abuse and human trafficking can get hands-on help/support.

First to Stand Up – I marched with Black Lives Matter, organized Antioch’s first women’s march for equality, brought Antioch’s first Veterans’ Memorial Banners to honor our fallen servicemembers.

I am here to serve you and am honored to be working on your behalf.

Ogorchock@comcast.net

Cell (925) 628-7764

https://www.loriogorchock.net/



Share this:



Lori Ogorchock

