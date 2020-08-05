Candidate Profile: Lauren Posada for Antioch City Treasurer

Lauren Posada

Office Seeking: Antioch City Treasurer

Current Position: City of Antioch – Accounting Technician

Top Priorities:

Increasing transparency regarding City finances and budget processes

Provide easy to understand and accessible financial data to the Community

Advocating for greater community engagement and involvement

Recommend strong fiscal policies to ensure long-term sustainability and excellence in City services

Accomplishments:

Part of implementing a green initiative filing system. Converted solely from paper to all documents being stored online to allow quick accessibility that overall saves time and money.

Conducted City wide training of new financial software and scheduling of various departments to increase transparency and understanding.

Leader of a local ministry that is involved in various outreaches within the community including but not limited to focuses on human trafficking awareness and food distribution to those in need.

www.laurenposadafortreasurer.com

Facebook: hLps://N.me/transparenLreasurer

transparent-treasurer@outlook.com

(925) 303-3334



