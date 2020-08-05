Candidate Profile: Lauren Posada for Antioch City Treasurer
Lauren Posada
Office Seeking: Antioch City Treasurer
Current Position: City of Antioch – Accounting Technician
Top Priorities:
- Increasing transparency regarding City finances and budget processes
- Provide easy to understand and accessible financial data to the Community
- Advocating for greater community engagement and involvement
- Recommend strong fiscal policies to ensure long-term sustainability and excellence in City services
Accomplishments:
- Part of implementing a green initiative filing system. Converted solely from paper to all documents being stored online to allow quick accessibility that overall saves time and money.
- Conducted City wide training of new financial software and scheduling of various departments to increase transparency and understanding.
- Leader of a local ministry that is involved in various outreaches within the community including but not limited to focuses on human trafficking awareness and food distribution to those in need.
www.laurenposadafortreasurer.com
Facebook: hLps://N.me/transparenLreasurer
transparent-treasurer@outlook.com
(925) 303-3334