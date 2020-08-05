Candidate Profile: Lamar Thorpe for Mayor of Antioch
Lamar A. Thorpe
Position seeking: Mayor of Antioch
Current & past public offices held & years: Antioch Council Member 2016-2020, Eastern Contra Costa County Transit Authority 2017-2020; and Antioch Economic Development Commissioner 2013-2016.
Current paying job: Executive Director, Los Medanos Community Healthcare District & Campaign Manager, Steve Glazer for State Senate
Top Issues: Increasing public safety, reducing homelessness and blight, responsible police reform, expanding before, after school programs, and building a vibrant, family-friendly downtown similar to Concord’s Todos Santos Plaza.
Top Accomplishments:
- Fought to protect the community’s quality of life by leading the fight to double the size of the code enforcement team, invest an additional $2 million in recreational and youth programs, and develop resources to reducing homeless encampments.
- Fought for fiscal responsibility, co-authoring the proposal that eliminated Antioch’s $12 million structural deficit, and advancing proposal that reduces Antioch unfunded liabilities and saving taxpayers over $25 million.
- Fought to keep Antioch safe by authorizing the hiring of 121 police officers, while advancing responsible police reform.
www.lamarthorpe.com, Facebook: lamar.a.thorpe 925-978-4663
