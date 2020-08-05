Candidate Profile: Julio Jesse Mendez for Mayor of Antioch
Julio Jesse Mendez
Running for Antioch Mayor
Conga, Software Sales Engineer
Top Issues
Priority 1: Respond with urgency and action to the COVID crisis and its local impact on homelessness, job loss, and the soon to follow fiscal pressures we must face.
Priority 2: Begin the process of creating a self-sustaining economic engine that will be the City of Antioch. Prioritize local cooperative infrastructure projects around renewable energy, digital decentralized finance, and remote work.
Priority 3: Civic morality, accountability and transparency. Especially around general fund expenditures, education, and community development. Open the door to more direct community engagement and inclusion in the civic process.
Top Accomplishments
- First Antioch home at the age of 27. Sold to a local working family without bidding up the price, 3 years later.
- Top performer accolades in almost every company I have joined in the past 10 years, as well as recently recognized “Values Champion” by my current company.
- Life is short, willing to put career and likability on the line to speak up for what is right; and sacrifice personal comforts, health, and privileges to “be the change”; so that we might all live and work a bit better.
the attachments to this post: