Candidate Profile: Joy Motts for re-election to Antioch City Council in District 1

Joy Motts

Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 1

Current Mayor Pro Tem, City of Antioch

Former Antioch Unified School District Trustee -2010 to 2014, President 2012 to 2014

Retired Residential Mortgage Finance Consultant and a current Non-Profit Executive

Top Issues

Creating a vibrant community that supports an enhanced quality of life and helps individuals, families and businesses thrive. Key components: keeping our neighborhoods safe, addressing blight and illegal dumping, tackling homelessness, supporting our youth, spurring private/public investment, and taking measures to alleviate social injustice.

Bringing quality jobs to Antioch that can support individuals and families to live, work and play in their community. Key components: strategic marketing, updating infrastructure, corporate outreach and developing strong regional partners we will make Antioch an attractive place for new employers.

Revitalizing Historic downtown and North Antioch community. Key components: working with local developers and property owners to spur investment, policies and actions to support new business, vibrancy and renovations, promoting community events, and creating a downtown restaurant district.

Top Accomplishments

*Spearheaded the renovation of Antioch High School

*Key leader in creating and sustaining the Celebrate Antioch Foundation

*Created the City Homelessness Task Force

*Supported hiring of 33 new police officers, doubled code enforcement/ abatement departments

*Led in creating Antioch’s first Project Labor Agreement

Joymotts.org

joymotts@gmail.com

925-813-0036



