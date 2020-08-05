Candidate Profile: Joy Motts for re-election to Antioch City Council in District 1
Joy Motts
Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 1
Current Mayor Pro Tem, City of Antioch
Former Antioch Unified School District Trustee -2010 to 2014, President 2012 to 2014
Retired Residential Mortgage Finance Consultant and a current Non-Profit Executive
Top Issues
Creating a vibrant community that supports an enhanced quality of life and helps individuals, families and businesses thrive. Key components: keeping our neighborhoods safe, addressing blight and illegal dumping, tackling homelessness, supporting our youth, spurring private/public investment, and taking measures to alleviate social injustice.
Bringing quality jobs to Antioch that can support individuals and families to live, work and play in their community. Key components: strategic marketing, updating infrastructure, corporate outreach and developing strong regional partners we will make Antioch an attractive place for new employers.
Revitalizing Historic downtown and North Antioch community. Key components: working with local developers and property owners to spur investment, policies and actions to support new business, vibrancy and renovations, promoting community events, and creating a downtown restaurant district.
Top Accomplishments
*Spearheaded the renovation of Antioch High School
*Key leader in creating and sustaining the Celebrate Antioch Foundation
*Created the City Homelessness Task Force
*Supported hiring of 33 new police officers, doubled code enforcement/ abatement departments
*Led in creating Antioch’s first Project Labor Agreement
joymotts@gmail.com
925-813-0036
