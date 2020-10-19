Candidate Profile: John Astorga for Antioch City Council District 4
Alex John Astorga
Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 4
Owner, Napravit Incorporated
Top Issues:
- Antioch Police Department – we need to foster a trust relationship and reimagine public safety for the 21st Century.
- Housing and Zoning creating a sense of community
- How can we best position Antioch as we emerge from the pandemic?
- What kind of businesses/jobs?
- How do we encourage diversity hire?
- Jobs and training
Accomplishments: I am most proud of my unpaid work.
- Volunteered for 2, yearlong phase 2 drug efficacy trials.
- Volunteered for LGBT community outreach
- Planted trees in El Segundo, CA
- As an IT Project Manager, I delivered a construction project for AAA (CSAA).
What I bring to the table: I am an IT Project Manager and worked for the City Palo Alto for over four years. I understand enterprise applications and how to utilize them to provide City services effectively.
As a Project Manager, I understand budgets and can effectively prioritize the tasks to achieve the goal. My budgeting experience spans City, County, Federal governments, and global corporations and small businesses.
Facebook Page – alexastorga4antioch
YouTube – alexastorga4antioch
Instagram – alexastorga4antioch
(925) 776-4383
Editor’s Note: Astorga was the only candidate who responded to a joke the Herald included in the email asking for their profiles, photos and shoe size.