Candidate Profile: George Young III for Antioch School Board, Area 1

George Young III for Antioch School Board, Area 1

Current Position: Staff Sergeant, United States Army Reserves, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC) – Trainer / Team Lead

georgeyoung4change.com

Facebook: georgeyoung4change

george.young4change@gmail.com

925.783.5663

Students First: providing students with the resources they need to be successful in their current education and career paths for their future. This includes restoring bilingual staff at all school sites to assist families with translation so that all community members can access the school’s resources for their children.

School Site Safety: Creating organizations on Middle School and High School Campuses that are comprised of students, teachers, aand SROs. This organization will be tasked with creating a safety/security plan that students can be a part of, gain future job experience, and take an active part in their school security, resulting in pride and ownership of their schools.

Community Voice: Bringing a community voice to the board, creating a gateway for parents, students, school staff and teacher’s voices to be heard, and the confidence to know their needs are truly being considered as the board makes the decision for their schools, that will affect students not only today but for future years to come.

Parent Schooling Choice: Parents have the right to choose how their children are educated, be it public, private, charter, or homeschooling. Parents should also have a say and be an active part of their child’s success.



George Young – Vets memorial

