Candidate Profile: Dwayne Eubanks for Antioch City Clerk
Name: Dwayne Donald Eubanks
Position: City Clerk
Current & past public offices held & years:
Commissioner – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission – 3 years
Top Accomplishments:
- Marina Business Watch Expansion
- Chateau Mobile Home Park Neighborhood Watch
- Somersville Mall Neighborhood Watch
- Surveillance Camera Registration Window Stickers
- Mission Possible Basketball Program / Contra Loma Estates Park Basketball court conversion
President – Antioch Historical Society – 1 year
Accomplishments
- 2019 Cultural Perspective Exhibit featuring Antioch minority cultures
- Sought and received significant grants and donations
- Digital Display and Technology improvements
- Phone System conversion
- Infrastructure Improvements
- Increased community visitor ship
Current paying job: Senior Business Systems Analyst- Judicial Council of California Information Technology. Specialty in records management, digitizing court records and supporting and enhancing Court Case Management systems for the 58 County Superior Courts and District Courts of Appeal
Top Issues.
- Bring green jobs for Antioch
- Build community pride
- Redevelop waterfront area
- Address Homeless, Mental illness, Substance abuse
- Youth Service programs
Facebook page – Dwayne Eubanks – Running For City Clerk 2020
Deubankster@gmail.com. 925-212-9636
