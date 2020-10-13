«
Candidate Profile: Dwayne Eubanks for Antioch City Clerk

Dwayne Eubanks

Name: Dwayne Donald Eubanks

Position: City Clerk

Current & past public offices held & years:

Commissioner – Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission – 3 years

Top Accomplishments:

  • Marina Business Watch Expansion
  • Chateau Mobile Home Park Neighborhood Watch
  • Somersville Mall Neighborhood Watch
  • Surveillance Camera Registration Window Stickers
  • Mission Possible Basketball Program / Contra Loma Estates Park Basketball court conversion

President – Antioch Historical Society – 1 year

Accomplishments

  • 2019 Cultural Perspective Exhibit featuring Antioch minority cultures
  • Sought and received significant grants and donations
  • Digital Display and Technology improvements
  • Phone System conversion
  • Infrastructure Improvements
  • Increased community visitor ship

Current paying job: Senior Business Systems Analyst- Judicial Council of California Information Technology. Specialty in records management, digitizing court records and supporting and enhancing Court Case Management systems for the 58 County Superior Courts and District Courts of Appeal

Top Issues.

  1. Bring green jobs for Antioch
  2. Build community pride
  3. Redevelop waterfront area
  4. Address Homeless, Mental illness, Substance abuse
  5. Youth Service programs

www.DwayneforAntioch.com

Facebook page – Dwayne Eubanks –  Running For City Clerk 2020

Deubankster@gmail.com. 925-212-9636

