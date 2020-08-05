Dr. Sean Wright

Re-election as Mayor of Antioch

Office Held: Elected Mayor of Antioch in 2016

Occupation: Chiropractor

As your Mayor, I am committed to making Antioch a better place to live. Despite our challenges, we are a community of people who care for one another.

Most important is that you and your family remain safe/healthy. Here are some things I’ve been working on toward that goal:

Added 24 more police officers (for a total of 20) and beefed-up code enforcement . Crime is down. We opened a new Family Justice Center to support victims of domestic violence and elderly abuse. We’re working on homelessness solutions.

Crime is down. We opened a new Family Justice Center to support victims of domestic violence and elderly abuse. We’re working on homelessness solutions. We’ve begun the critical journey toward identifying and eliminating racial bias in our community. Black lives matter and we need to do better. We also need body cameras on every police officer.

in our community. Black lives matter and we need to do better. We also need body cameras on every police officer. COVID-19 – We’ve sewn thousands of masks with the help of volunteers. We have a testing site in Antioch, ramped-up hospital beds at Kaiser/Sutter Delta, and increased 911 emergency/fire services. We’re helping unemployed individuals and small business owners get critical information; increased free and low-cost food supplies for seniors and families ; and passed a moratorium on rental evictions .

– We’ve sewn thousands of masks with the help of volunteers. We have a testing site in Antioch, ramped-up hospital beds at Kaiser/Sutter Delta, and increased 911 emergency/fire services. We’re get critical information; increased ; and passed a . We’ve preserved thousands of acres into permanent open space – protecting our hillsides/limiting development. And approved plans for a “desalinization plant” to ensure we have adequate water supply.

Antioch Police Officers, 911 emergency personnel, our legislators, county officials, education leaders and others support my re-election. Your vote means a great deal to me. Please call me anytime if you or your family need help.

Antioch Mayor Sean Wright

drseankwright@gmail.com

mayorseanwright.com

(925) 550-8026



Share this:



Dr Sean Wright

