Candidate Profile: Diane Gibson-Gray for Antioch School Board District 1

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: Following is the first of the profiles for candidates running for office in Antioch or for offices whose district includes all or a portion of Antioch.

Diane Gibson-Gray

Position Running for: Antioch Unified School District Board Member, District 1

Past Public Office: School Board, 2008-2012, 2012-2016, 2016-2020

Email: Diane@DianeGibsonGray

Current Paying Job: None

Top Issues

1. Student/employee Safety

2. Distance learning/minimizing learning loss

3. Social / emotional well-being during Distance Learning

4. Preparations for In-Person learning (when permitted)

Top Accomplishments:

1. Increased Mental Health Clinicians (14) and School Guidance Counselors (31)

2. Maintained fiscal solvency

3. Brought back music to the elementary schools

4. Increased attendance/graduation rates and more, despite financial challenges and world-altering events.

Phone: 925 778-5075

Website: https://dianegibsongray.com/

Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/DianeGibsonGrayPublicPage /

www.facebook.com/DianeGibsonGray

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DianeGibsonGray

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dianegi/?hl=en



Diane Gibson-Gray 2020