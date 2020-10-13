Candidate Profile: Arne Simonsen for re-election to Antioch City Clerk

Arne Simonsen, Master Municipal Clerk

Candidate for reelection to City Clerk

Currently the elected Antioch City Clerk (2012 to present); Antioch City Council (2000-2008)

Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer (Russian Linguist and Cryptanalyst)

Top Issues:

1) Expand the online NextRequest Public Records Request program to all remaining departments

2) Return the City Clerk to the full-time position that it was from 1872 to 2010.

3) As the population has increased, so have the demands on the City Clerk office. Additional fulltime positions are required to properly serve out residents and City staff.

Top Accomplishments:

1) Implementation of the NetFile program for online filing of Statements of Economic Interest and Candidate/Office Holder finance committee reports who the public can view online.

2) The upgrade of the Electronic Content Management system from Laserfiche United to Laserfiche Rio which will have a public access to all ordinances, resolutions, deeds, contracts and agreements.

3) Establishment of a checkout and return policy for documents at the Records Warehouse and implementing the Records Destruction program which had been neglected for over 15 years.

https://www.facebook.com/ArneSimonsenForAntiochCityClerk2020



Arne Simonsen Clerk photo

