«
»

Candidate Profile: Arne Simonsen for re-election to Antioch City Clerk

Arne Simonsen.

Arne Simonsen, Master Municipal Clerk

Candidate for reelection to City Clerk

Currently the elected Antioch City Clerk (2012 to present); Antioch City Council (2000-2008)

Retired Navy Master Chief Petty Officer (Russian Linguist and Cryptanalyst)

Top Issues:

1) Expand the online NextRequest Public Records Request program to all remaining departments

2) Return the City Clerk to the full-time position that it was from 1872 to 2010.

3) As the population has increased, so have the demands on the City Clerk office. Additional fulltime positions are required to properly serve out residents and City staff.

Top Accomplishments:

1) Implementation of the NetFile program for online filing of Statements of Economic Interest and Candidate/Office Holder finance committee reports who the public can view online.

2) The upgrade of the Electronic Content Management system from Laserfiche United to Laserfiche Rio which will have a public access to all ordinances, resolutions, deeds, contracts and agreements.

3) Establishment of a checkout and return policy for documents at the Records Warehouse and implementing the Records Destruction program which had been neglected for over 15 years.

https://www.facebook.com/ArneSimonsenForAntiochCityClerk2020

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Arne Simonsen Clerk photo


This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020 at 7:44 pm and is filed under News, Politics & Elections. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply

intermittently-uneminent