Candidate Profile: Antwon Webster Sr. for Antioch City Council, District 3
Antwon Webster Sr.
Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 3
Member, Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals since June 2019.
Global Logistics Coordinator, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers
Top Issues:
- Safety and Crime Reduction: Funding our Police Officers and Supporting Community Policing Efforts
- Economic Development: Business development training and capital to support the growth and stability of our local industry and small businesses.
- Transparent Government: Fostering transparent government through increased clarity about decision-making and resident education on how our tax dollars are spent.
- Youth Development Outreach: Focusing on the future of Antioch through the development of youth outreach programs.
Top Accomplishments:
- $2 Million Delta Project Turbine Replacement: Provided budget and timeline management for replacement of a $1.5 Million hydroelectric turbine. Remained under cost, and on time.
- COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Hospitals: Working under pressure, and time constraints, provide an itemized list of cost and availability of equipment required to outfit a temporary COVID-19 hospital rooms for 3 different locations in Northern California.
- Established a Forward Economic Development Association with the sole purpose of informing and improving the practical well-being of under-resourced, businesses, communities and economies.
(925) 204-5482
Antwon@AntwonWebster.com