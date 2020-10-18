«

Candidate Profile: Antwon Webster Sr. for Antioch City Council, District 3

Antwon Webster.

Antwon Webster Sr.

Candidate for Antioch City Council, District 3

Member, Antioch Board of Administrative Appeals since June 2019.

Global Logistics Coordinator, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

Top Issues:

  • Safety and Crime Reduction: Funding our Police Officers and Supporting Community Policing Efforts
  • Economic Development: Business development training and capital to support the growth and stability of our local industry and small businesses.
  • Transparent Government: Fostering transparent government through increased clarity about decision-making and resident education on how our tax dollars are spent.
  • Youth Development Outreach: Focusing on the future of Antioch through the development of youth outreach programs.

Top Accomplishments:

  • $2 Million Delta Project Turbine Replacement: Provided budget and timeline management for replacement of a $1.5 Million hydroelectric turbine. Remained under cost, and on time.
  • COVID-19 Temporary Emergency Hospitals: Working under pressure, and time constraints, provide an itemized list of cost and availability of equipment required to outfit a temporary COVID-19 hospital rooms for 3 different locations in Northern California.
  • Established a Forward Economic Development Association with the sole purpose of informing and improving the practical well-being of under-resourced, businesses, communities and economies.

AntwonWebster.com

(925) 204-5482

Antwon@AntwonWebster.com

