Candidate Profile: Alexis Medina for Antioch Unified School District Trustee, Area 1

Alexis Medina for Antioch Unified School District Trustee, Area 1

Top Priorities – Culturally Responsive Community Engagement & Partnership

The most effective school boards actively engage their stakeholders and aim to cultivate student centered, asset-based collaborative solutions. They respond to unique and shifting educational needs, demonstrating thoughtful and clear rationale to the communities in which they serve.

As a Board Trustee, I will take an asset-based approach to development, amplifying both capable and exemplary people, places, and programs, and providing technical and material-based support to strengthen existing opportunities and programs for students and staff members.

Top Accomplishments

I am a first-generation college graduate and a return Peace Corps volunteer. I have over 15 years of experience in K-12, as an after-school program lead, classroom teacher, and instructional coach. I have also worked in community development as a program coordinator, building relationships with a variety of community stakeholders and developing programs.

I have the experience and technical expertise required to excel if elected. More importantly, I have a deep pride and respect for the families, students, staff and community of Antioch and it would be an honor to serve as your representative.

www.medinaforantioch.com

Facebook: @medinaforantioch

medinaforantioch@gmail.com

(925) 948-6670



Share this: