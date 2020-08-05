Candidate drops out of Antioch School Board Area 1 race, endorses Hernandez

By Allen Payton

Candidate for Antioch School Board in Area 1, Alexis Medina, announced on her now deleted campaign Facebook page on October 5, that she was dropping out of the race and endorsing her former opponent, Antonio Hernandez, instead. The Herald learned of the announcement in an email from Hernandez sent on Oct. 6 but not viewed until Tuesday. Medina did not contact the Herald to inform us of her decision.

“I noticed you published a candidate profile for Alexis,” he wrote. She has since dropped out of the race and has chosen to support my campaign. Thought you should know.”

In her Facebook post, Medina wrote, “During this unprecedented era of COVID-19 we have all struggled with our new normal. For me that means realizing that running a campaign and participating in distance learning, while also maintaining a balanced and healthy family life is a task to difficult to sustain. Therefore, I have decided to no longer actively seek the office of Antioch Unified School Board Trustee.

I am delighted to throw my support for Antioch Unified School Board Area 1 to Antonio Hernandez.

Thank you all for reaching out and supporting our campaign.

Best,

Alexis Medina”

An effort to contact Medina to verify her announcement and to seek additional comment from Hernandez were unsuccessful prior to publication time. Please check later for any updates to this report.

Medina’s name will still appear on the ballot and she can still receive votes, and even win the election. Her withdrawal from the race leaves Hernandez, fellow challenger George Young and incumbent Trustee Diane Gibson-Gray remaining in the race. Voting has already begun and Election Day is Tuesday, November 3rd.



