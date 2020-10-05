Candidate Profile: Antonio Hernandez for Antioch School Board Area 1

I love Antioch because it has given my family the opportunity to prosper for the past 25 years. My parents worked as a dishwasher and fry cook for as long as I can remember to achieve the American dream, providing a brighter future for their children. They succeeded.

Here, I received my K-12 education and went on to earn a degree in Economics at Stanford University. Now, I am a quality improvement professional at UCSF San Francisco General Hospital, where I collaborate with the brightest minds in pediatrics on projects that impact children’s wellbeing.

I also work as a youth leadership teacher with TEAMTRI where I mentor our student leaders.

As your representative on the school board I will use my background in education, economics, and healthcare, to fight for evidence-based solutions to the problems facing our community.

We can invest in school safety solutions and get at the root of the problem so that we stop the violence years, not seconds, before it happens.

It is imperative that we adapt to the latest recommendations from health experts to protect our teachers and students from COVID-19.

Let’s make Antioch a better place for every child to get an education, together.



Share this:



Antonio Hernandez AUSD Area 1

