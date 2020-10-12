October is National Bullying Prevention Month and on October 21st Antioch residents are encouraged to wear orange and show support for Unity Day, “This simple call to action is one way everyone can promote kindness, inclusion and acceptance,” says Parks and Recreation Director Nancy Kaiser. Why orange? It is a common color during October and orange is associated with safety and visibility. Orange is warm and inviting yet makes a strong statement. Wearing orange on Wednesday, October 21st is a visible representation of the supportive and universal message that bullying is not acceptable behavior. Children, teens, senior citizens, and many adults are victims of bullying and it should not be tolerated in any setting. Schools, community centers, parks and recreation programs should be places that are warm and inviting for everyone.

Unity Day was created by PACERS National Bullying Prevention Center in 2011 and Antioch has participated for several years. City staff, recreation program participants, parents and business owners have started wearing orange in support towards a better community. It really is as simple as wearing orange and standing up to those that are not kind, nor accepting. Pull out those orange T-shirts on October 21st and wear them proudly. Putting a stop to bullying begins with each of us.

For more information contact Nancy Kaiser, Parks and Recreation Director, at 925-779-7078.



