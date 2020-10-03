Antioch re-opens playgrounds following state announcement

Get out and play….safely!

Playgrounds begin re-opening in Antioch!!! Remember to wear masks, maintain social distance from other children, keep that hand sanitizer handy, and be mindful of all park visitors.

Playgrounds provide a multisensory experience and having them closed during the pandemic made it more challenging for youth to be active, meet other children, and spend heartwarming time with parents and family. The State of California has issued guidance and direction on the usage of outdoor playgrounds and outdoor recreational facilities to support a safe environment for children and families. After reviewing the State guidelines, the City of Antioch is pleased to announce that staff is proceeding with the re-opening of playgrounds in all neighborhood and community parks. The Public Works and Recreation Departments will begin removing “closed” signage currently found at playgrounds, installing the swings that were removed for health and safety, and re-activating the regular cleaning and maintenance schedule for playgrounds.

“Play teaches social skills: sharing, cooperating and collaborating as part of a group,” says Nancy Kaiser, Parks and Recreation Director. Antioch’s parks and play areas, along with inclusive playgrounds, provide a place for all children to have an enjoyable experience within the community. “We welcome back all our parents and know that they will take the lead to ensure that kids learn and grow while playing in our parks.”

Antioch park signage directing park usage has been up since July and the State has issued seven simple steps to keep playgrounds safe, open and fun. Playground and park visitors should follow these guidelines:

Wear a mask; everyone 2 years and older should wear a face covering

Maintain social distancing – at least 6 feet – from different households; prevent crowding of children

Do not eat or drink in the playground area; do not share food when visiting a park

Wash or sanitize your hands before and after use

Plan and visit playgrounds at different times or days to avoid crowds

Stay home if you feel sick

Share space; limit visits to 30 minutes when other families are present

Park visitors are also reminded to put litter in its place. Use garbage cans and help park workers keep all green spaces clean and attractive for everyone’s enjoyment. Caregivers and adults that supervise children must always actively supervise each child to make sure that face coverings remain in place and social distancing is followed.

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov. For more information about park use and the activities allowed at this time please call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



