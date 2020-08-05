Antioch Police release video of helicopter chase of stolen truck and female driver on foot following crash

Stolen truck driver flees to Taco Bell – arrested

By Antioch Police Department

On Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Antioch Police were notified of a stolen pickup truck entering our city that failed to stop for our friends at the Pittsburg Police Department.

The truck was being followed from the sky by the STARR3 helicopter from the CONTRA COSTA SHERIFF.

Instead of engaging in a ground pursuit, we decided to let the helicopter follow the truck in the hopes it would park someplace.

Instead of stopping, the driver continued to drive erratically throughout our city until crashing into a vehicle at Lone Tree Way and Mokelumne Drive. The driver fled into a shopping center, but thanks to the deputies aboard STARR3, along with Dispatcher Lacy Scott, Officer Dibble was able to find and arrest her before she slipped into a Taco Bell.

The victim of the collision suffered minor injuries, but his vehicle was totaled. This case was presented to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, who charged the arrestee with multiple felonies, including hit-and-run causing injury, driving a vehicle without the owners consent, possession of a stolen vehicle, and enhancements for prior related convictions. Ironically, she had been released a few months ago on her own recognizance from another Antioch stolen vehicle arrest, which is still pending. Her bail from this latest arrest was set at $225,000 and she remains in-custody awaiting trial.

We are grateful for the assistance we receive from the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office with their Air Support Unit. This is how law enforcement works together to keep Antioch safe! Speaking of keeping things safe, did you know property crime in Antioch is down -32.8% since 2012 and auto theft specifically is down -44.3%. How ‘bout them numbers?

#antiochpdca



Share this:



Driver flees on foot Chase Taco Bell damaged car APD 10-17-20





Helicopter video sreenshots of truck chase & crash APD 10-17-20

