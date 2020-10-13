Antioch Police Officers share why they support Ogorchock, not Gardner in District 3 council race

The following email was sent to Antioch residents on Monday from the Antioch Police Officers Association regarding their endorsement of Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock for re-election.

Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock helped locate funding to approve 20+ new police officers to deal with crime in our neighborhoods. Nichole Gardner was on Facebook supporting an effort to FIRE ALL POLICE OFFICERS, which would be devastating to our community. Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock is working to disband homeless encampments and opposes Lamar Thorpe’s plan to permanently house the homeless in an Antioch motel. Nichole Gardner is leading the effort to bring more homeless into Antioch and is supporting Lamar Thorpe’s plan to house homeless in a motel close to homes and 1/4 mile from 4 schools. Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock voted to accept a Department of Justice grant of $750,000 to bring School Resource Officers back into 6 of our Antioch schools. Nichole Gardner officially opposed this proposal.

As the police officers whose job it is to protect our community, we need leaders who will work hard to lower crime in Antioch – not make it worse than it is. That leader, we believe, is Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock. Please join us in voting for her on or before November 3rd. Thank you.

Antioch Police Officers’ Association

