Antioch Police Officers say Councilwoman Wilson’s policies will increase crime in Antioch

In an email sent out to Antioch voters on Tuesday, by the Antioch Police Officers Association, they explain why they won’t support Antioch Councilwoman Monica Wilson in her re-election bid for a third term.

“It’s unusual for the Antioch Police Officers’ Association, comprising 118 sworn officers, to NOT ENDORSE AN INCUMBENT councilmember. We CANNOT SUPPORT Councilmember Monica Wilson. We’d like to tell you why. Simply put, Ms. Wilson supports policies that will lead to INCREASED CRIME in Antioch.

First, Ms. Wilson publicly defends the District Attorney’s policies to NOT CHARGE shoplifters, looters or individuals in possession of heroin, cocaine or methamphetamines. There is no doubt this new policy, just announced, will increase crime in Antioch.

Ms. Wilson is also an advocate of Lamar Thorpe’s homeless motel – which would turn the Executive Inn on E. 18th and Cavallo into a permanent residence for the homeless. This location is near homes, 1/4 mile from four schools and is ALREADY a sensitive crime area.

With regard to accepting a tax-free $750,000 a year grant from the Department of Justice to bring back School Resource Officers in six Antioch schools, Ms. Wilson voted NO. We don’t understand her reasoning here.

Antioch is at a fork in the road. Are we going to control crime or are we going to elect leaders whose policies will just encourage more of the same? We ask you to think about Monica Wilson’s record before you vote on or before November 3rd.

Thank you for reading this message.”

Antioch Police Officers’ Association

Working to Protect the Citizens of Antioch



