In emails received Saturday morning, Oct. 30, the Antioch Police Officers’ Association issued the following endorsements for Antioch Planning Commissioner and former Mayor Pro Tem and Councilman Manuel “Manny” Soliz, Jr. and Antioch Police Crime Prevention Commission Chair Sandra White, completing the list of candidates they support for the Antioch City Council in this year’s election:



Share this:



Manny Soliz APOA Sandra White





APOA Sandra White endorsement





APOA Manny Soliz endorsement