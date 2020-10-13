Antioch Police Officers endorse Barbanica for City Council District 2

Mike Barbanica is a lifelong resident of Antioch, a local small business owner and a retired police lieutenant. He is the kind of person who isn’t afraid to stand up to make the changes needed to GET ANTIOCH BACK ON TRACK. CLICK HERE to read Mike’s Five Ways to Get Antioch Back on Track.

The Antioch Police Officers’ Association highly recommends MIKE BARBANICA for election to the Antioch City Council in District 2. Will you join us?

Antioch Police Officers’ Association

“Barbanica, a real estate broker and retired police lieutenant, emphasizes curbing crime but appreciates that law enforcement transparency is important, starting with body cameras for all officers. He is not averse to more housing but emphasizes that controlling crime and attracting jobs must come first.

Tony Tiscareno lacked basic financial knowledge when he ran for reelection in 2018 after six years on the City Council. Last week, he said he was out of town and too busy for a video interview.”

EAST BAY TIMES EDITORIAL – September 26, 2020



