Antioch Police confiscate 33 illegal guns in October mostly from convicted felons

Since October 1st, your APD officers have recovered 33 illegally possessed firearms, the majority of which have been from convicted felons, or individuals already on parole or probation. Most of these seizures have occurred from traffic stops , where an individual in the vehicle was determined to be on parole or probation, or there was some other cause that allowed officers to search the vehicle. The rest of these seizures occurred during search warrant operations conducted by our Investigations Bureau, in conjunction with our Special Operations and Problem Oriented Policing (“POP”) Units.

Our violent crime rate for 2020 is trending downward from previous years, -39% since 2012 and -10% since last year. We attribute this in large part to increased staffing (120 strong and growing!) With a bolstered police force, our officers have more time to conduct proactive enforcement contacts and ongoing investigations.

Another HUGE factor on our side is the community we serve – Antioch STANDS UP in the face of crime, and works with us to keep things safe. There are a number of ways you can help us protect our city:

If you see something suspicious, you can call our Dispatch at (925) 778-2441 or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. You can also text 9-1-1 from a cellphone if you are unable to call. Some things you might be asked about include the location of occurrence, along with descriptions of persons, vehicles, and license plates.

If you have a tip regarding drug dealing or an ongoing crime problem, you can contact our POP Team by emailing popteam@antiochca.gov. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can text a tip to 274637 and include the keyword ANTIOCH in your text. All text tips are encrypted and cannot be traced to the sender, unless you choose to give us your contact information.

If you would like to report a traffic problem in your neighborhood (including speeding vehicles, stop sign runners, etc.) click on this link www.antiochca.gov/police/traffic-unit and fill out the requested information.

If you would like to report abandoned vehicles on your street, including those with expired registration or illegally parked, you can leave a message on our abandoned autos hotline (925) 779-6981, or send them an email at parkingenforcement@antiochca.gov.

Working together , we can keep Antioch a safe place to live, work and play!

