Antioch Police awarded grant to improve traffic safety

By Antioch Police Department

The Antioch Police Department was awarded a $53,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS).

The safety of everyone traveling on our roadways is the focus of a grant awarded to the Antioch Police Department. The grant will assist in the Antioch Police Department’s efforts to reduce deaths and injuries on Antioch roads.

We are excited to be working with OTS and eager to use these grant funds to improve traffic safety within our city. Traffic safety has always been a top priority for our agency and community. This grant will assist us in reaching our traffic safety goals.

The one-year grant is for the 2021 federal fiscal year, which runs from Oct. 1, 2020 to Sept. 30, 2021.

The grant will fund a variety of traffic safety programs, including:

Patrols with emphasis on alcohol and drug-impaired driving prevention.

Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of California’s hands-free cell phone law.

Patrols with emphasis on education of traffic rights for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Patrols with emphasis on motorcycle safety

Patrols with emphasis on awareness and education of primary causes of crashes: excess speed, failure to yield, failure to stop at stop signs/signals, improper turning/lane changes.

Community education presentations on traffic safety issues such as distracted driving, DUI, speed, bicycle and pedestrian safety.

Collaborative efforts with neighboring agencies on traffic safety priorities.

Officer training and/or recertification: Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST), Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) and Drug Recognition Expert (DRE).

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



APD Motorcycle Officers

