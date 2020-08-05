Antioch Police add two more officers to the force bringing staffing to 120 sworn

By Antioch Police Department

Please take a moment to help us welcome our two newest police officers to the City of Antioch family. Officer Pedreira and Officer Navarrette recently graduated from the 190th Academy Class at the Law Enforcement Training Center in Pittsburg. Here is a little bit about each of them:

Daniel Navarrette

Daniel, affectionately known as DJ, was born in Walnut Creek and grew up in Antioch. He attended Liberty High School in Brentwood, where he played football and baseball. After graduating high school, DJ attended Los Medanos Community College where he received an AS Degree in criminal justice. In 2015, DJ enlisted in the United States Navy. His job while in the Navy was working in intelligence. He was stationed at the NSA near Washington DC for three years. While there, he won the Sailor of the Quarter Award and was nominated for Sailor of the Year. DJ returned to California in November of 2019 after his service was complete. In his free time, DJ enjoys spending time with his nearly one-year old daughter, Frankie, and wife, Erin.

Nicco Pedreira

Nicco grew up in Brentwood, California with his two younger brothers, Tre and Cole. Nicco‘s father, Ponch, along with several other family members, are law enforcement officers which had a huge influence on the way he was raised. Nicco attended Heritage High School where he played football. After high school, Nicco attended Los Medanos College and worked two jobs. Nicco always knew he wanted to be a Police Officer, so he took this time to go on numerous ride alongs with different departments to find the right fit for him. Nicco found that fit with the Antioch Police Department. In his free time, Nicco likes to spend time with his first son, who was born while he was in the Academy.

In a video posted on the Antioch Police Department Facebook page yesterday, Chief T Brooks reported that this brings the force to 120 sworn officers and that it hasn’t been at that level in almost 10 years.



