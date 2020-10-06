Antioch Police add another officer to force, lateral from Palo Alto

He’s an identical twin whose brother is a police officer in Mountain View

By Antioch Police Department

Please join us in welcoming Officer Steven Miller!

Steven was born in Palo Alto and grew up in San Jose. He attended Santa Teresa High School, where he played baseball and was one of the captains of the varsity team for his junior and senior year. After graduating high school, Steven attended Mission College where he played baseball at the college level. Steven graduated from Mission College with his Associate degree in Social Sciences. Steven then transferred to San Francisco State University to continue his baseball career. After a short time at San Francisco State he transferred to Chico State University to focus on his education. Steven graduated from Chico State University with his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.

After graduating college, Steven was a baseball coach before he was hired by the Palo Alto Police Department. Steven attended the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Academy and worked for the Palo Alto Police Department for three years. During his free time, Steven enjoys working out, working on cars, playing slow pitch softball, and spending time with friends and family.

A fun fact about Steven is that he has an identical twin brother, Danny, who is a police officer with the Mountain View Police Department

Welcome to the Antioch Police Department, Officer Miller!

“That brings the department to 119 sworn officers,” said Chief T Brooks.



Danny & Steven Miller





Chief T Brooks & Officer Steven Miller

