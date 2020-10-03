Antioch man shot, killed early Saturday morning, Concord suspect arrested in another county

By Lieutenant John Fortner, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Saturday, October 3, 2020, at approximately 3:58 AM, Antioch police officers were called to the 700 block of Hap Arnold Street on the report of several gunshots heard in the area.

Numerous officers responded to the scene and located one male victim down in the backyard of a residence. The 39-year-old male victim was found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers immediately began providing first-aid and called for emergency paramedics. Ultimately, the victim, who was an Antioch resident, succumbed to his injuries and passed at the scene.

After the shooting, the suspect fled the area. The victim in this case appears to have been targeted by the suspect(s).

Antioch Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigators and Detectives with the Violent Crimes and Special Operations Units responded to the scene and took over the investigation. During the investigation a 32-year-old male suspect was identified as a resident of Concord, and detectives learned he fled to another county. Detectives tracked the suspect to where he was hiding and safely took him into custody.

Currently, detectives are working to identify any other suspects or persons-of-interest. The investigation is still active, and evidence is being collected and evaluated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441, or Detective Smith at 925-779-6876. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: