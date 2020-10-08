Antioch man dies after being struck by car Wednesday night

By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at approximately 10:10 PM, police dispatch received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision on E. Tregallas Road near Garrow Drive. Police and medical personnel responded immediately and located a 68-year-old Antioch resident nonresponsive and suffering major injuries. He was immediately transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the involved vehicle remained on scene and was cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The Antioch Police Department Traffic Unit responded and took over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.



Share this: