Win a Mountain Bike from Kiwanis Club fundraiser – only 200 tickets to be sold

By Argentina Davila-Luevano

Enter to win Mountain Bike during the drawing fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of the East Bay. If you win, you can either enjoy the bike or donate it to a deserving child! Only 200 tickets will be sold at just $5.00 each.

The opportunity drawing will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 6:00 pm via Zoom! Link will be separately sent.

Now hurry, buy 1, 2, 3, or more tickets and be ready to win! Please help the Kiwanis Club of the East Bay as we move to be stronger in 2020/2021 and continue to serve the community.

To purchase your tickets, contact Lee Cox (925) 237-7877 or Angel Luevano (925) 813-2178.

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN. THE BIKE WILL BE DELIVERED TO YOU!



BicycleOpportunityDrawing2020Flyer

