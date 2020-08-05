Voter’s Edge Nonpartisan Guide from League of Women Voters can help you get the facts before you vote

The League of Women Voters of California Education Fund and MapLight have launched Voter’s Edge, an unbiased online guide to elections covering federal, state, and local races in California. Voter’s Edge provides top-to-bottom ballot and campaign finance information in one easy-to-use site.

Using Voter’s Edge, you can:

Access your entire ballot by entering your address.

Get in-depth information on candidates, measures, and who supports them.

Read explanations of ballot measures along with who supports, opposes, and funds them.

Find out where, when, and how to vote, including local polling locations and vote centers.

Keep track of your choices and save them for Election Day

Access a Spanish language version of the website.

How does it work? Enter your zip code and your street address to access your complete ballot. Your address information is confidential. We are nonpartisan, nonprofit, and do not sell information. Privacy policy.



