Two gang members arrested with 1,000 pills, cocaine, illegal gun in Antioch Friday

By Antioch Police Department

Today, Friday, September 11, 2020, members of the APD Special Operations Unit, POP Team, and Gang Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 700-block of Putnam Street related to a narcotics investigation involving criminal street gang members. During the search, they located approximately 1,000 counterfeit Xanax pills, half-ounce of cocaine, and an illegally possessed handgun. A 22-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were placed under arrest for possession for sales of controlled substances, firearms offenses, and gang charges.

Counterfeit Xanax is sometimes laced with the deadly opiate fentanyl, which is responsible for a significant number of drug overdose deaths across the nation. If you or someone you know is struggling with an addiction to drugs or alcohol, there is help available. If you are a resident of Contra Costa County, you can call the Behavioral Health Access Line toll-free at (800) 846-1652 or by visiting their website at https://cchealth.org/aod If you are not a resident of Contra Costa County, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) hotline at (800) 662-4357 or by visiting their website at www.findtreatment.gov.

APD drugs & gun car & PGU 09-11-20

