Road rage chase through Antioch downtown streets, ends with car ramming another, crash

Three passengers ejected from suspect car; two in victim car trapped inside; seven taken to hospital Sunday

By Sergeant Ted Chang #4362, Antioch Police Traffic Unit

On Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at approximately 1:40 PM, a citizen reported a large SUV chasing a smaller SUV through downtown Antioch streets. It was determined a 28-year-old Antioch man was driving the large SUV with three adult passengers and one juvenile passenger. He had a dispute with the 42-year-old male driver of the smaller SUV who had a 34-year-old female passenger.

The chase reached high speeds on 10th Street when the 28-year-old driver intentionally rammed the smaller SUV off the roadway. The smaller SUV collided into a power pole and several parked vehicles. The suspect vehicle also lost control and collided into parked vehicles, causing three of the passengers to be ejected. The 28-year-old driver initially fled the scene but returned after officers arrived and was placed under arrest.

The driver and passenger in the victim vehicle were trapped and had to be extricated by emergency personnel. All seven occupants from both vehicles were transported to area trauma centers for treatment. Both victims were admitted with major injuries at this time. The suspect driver was treated at an area hospital and then transported to County Jail on several felony charges. The other occupants were treated and discharged.

According to TV news videographer Art Ray of Bay News Video, “if you were wondering why 10th Street at G Street in front of Ceclia’s Mexican Restaurant was shut down for so long Sunday, here’s why. It was the result of a road rage accident that started at Auto Center Drive and sent 7 people to the hospital in critical condition. 3 of the victims were juveniles. Also 3 people were ejected from a SUV onto the 120 degrees black pavement. One of the drivers ran away then returned to the scene. One of the victims was arrested for having an outstanding felony warrant.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

Allen Payton contributed to this report.



Road rage accident 09-06-20 by Art Ray

