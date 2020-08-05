Parolee discovered with forged checks, Social Security cards, mailbox keys during Tuesday morning Antioch traffic stop

By Antioch Police Department

Tuesday, at about 11:20 AM, #APDPOPTeam Officers Marcotte and Rombough conducted a traffic stop at L and West 18th Streets. They learned the driver was on a form of parole known as Post Release Community Supervision. Individuals who are placed on this type of supervision agree to subject themselves, their vehicles, along with homes and property, to warrantless searches by law enforcement. When officers searched his vehicle, they discovered numerous stolen checks that were forged and paid to the driver in amounts ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. They also discovered stolen identification and social security cards, along with several mailbox access keys. Said driver was fitted with chrome bracelets and received a courtesy shuttle ride from APD to the County Jail.

Many of you have installed locking mailboxes to help prevent mail theft, but individuals with access keys can still defeat them. If you can avoid it, try not to mail checks from your residential mailbox, and instead drop them off directly at the post office, or use online bill pay. You can also sign up for a free service from the US Postal Service called Informed Delivery, which will send you a daily email with images of the mail arriving in your mailbox that day. Here’s a link on how to sign up: https://informeddelivery.usps.com

You know your neighborhoods better than anyone, so please continue to call us if you spot anything suspicious. Our non-emergency Dispatch number is (925) 778-2441 or 9-1-1 if you think it’s an emergency. #antiochpdca



forged checks, mailbox keys, suspect APD 09-22-20

