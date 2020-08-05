Op-Ed: Former Brentwood city manager supports Sandoval for Community College District Ward 5

By Jon Elam, Former Brentwood City Manager

An exciting face has returned and is running for election to the Contra Costa Community College Board this November 3rd. He ran for this race in 2016 and ran a total grassroots campaign as a newcomer and fell just a little short. But he did not go away as he stayed committed to our communities and has come back with renewed energy.

Fernando Sandoval, a native of Pittsburg and a product of our schools, a Veteran, brings a deep understanding of the important role our college plays in helping our students reach their full potential. And most importantly, become a part of our region’s economic future.

Fernando brings an impressive resume of experience and knowledge in finance and information management, both critical areas as the Contra Costa Community Colleges become more and more vital for our growing workforce and also a stepping-stone for so many to a four-year college degree. He is a recent author providing lectures to K-12 and Colleges about identity, motivation, and achievement with an emphasis on education.

Fernando also brings something that has been missing from past Board members — a commitment to trust and transparency built around an understanding that every dollar spent by the College is your money and must be carefully monitored. How many of us ever remember receiving an update or report on our colleges progress and success? That will change with Fernando’s strong voice and accountability.

His campaign has built a track record of support with over forty endorsements received from College Staff and Faculty, local union leaders, community officials and those who know the commitment Fernando will bring to this important elected position in East County. He wants to put Community back into the Community College District.

Please join your neighbors and friends in the momentum and excitement that Fernando’s candidacy has brought to our community. It’s time for real change and honesty. Vote on November 3rd for Fernando Sandoval for Ward 5 seat on the Contra Costa Community College Board of Directors.



