WHO: El Campanil Theatre Preservation Foundation

WHAT: “Drew Harrison: Beatles & More”, part of “Live From El Campanil: A New Streaming Concert Series”

WHERE: Virtually from El Campanil Theatre, 604 W. 2nd Street, Antioch, via www.elcampaniltheatre.com

WHEN: October 3rd, 2020 @ 7PM

HOW MUCH: $10 per household

TICKETS: Available online at www.elcampaniltheatre.com or by calling Ticket Office at (925) 757-9500

ABOUT: When El Campanil Theatre decided to start streaming live events to support their ongoing fundraising efforts, the same question hovered over everyone’s heads: Who’s the first artist going to be?

“We wanted all of these artists to be friends of the organization,” says Theatre Manager Joel Roster, “so when we thought about all of the performers who have been close to us and to the community, the first name that popped in our heads was unanimous.”

Drew Harrison, frontman of the infamous Beatles tribute band The Sun Kings and a solo virtuoso in his own right, was the first choice for Roster, Executive Director Rick Carraher, and Programming Director Steven Shore.

“He’s performed here countless times,” says Carraher. “I can’t think of a more fitting way to break into this new medium than with such a respected and beloved artist.”

Harrison is honored to be the first person to be showcased in El Campanil’s new streaming series. “I am honored to be asked to be the debut performer at one of my favorite venues,” says an elated Harrison. “I enjoy the theatre and the folks that run it. The room sounds great and the experience is always top-notch for the performer and the patron. It’s always a highlight for me to return to the ECT stage.”

The concert itself, “Beatles & More”, is exactly what it sounds like—an hour-long solo concert featuring Harrison’s favorite Beatles songs, plus a few other favorites peppered within. Patrons who purchase tickets will be given a special link to watch the private concert on the company’s website.

Tickets are available right now for the “Live From El Campanil” series on the theatre’s website at www.elcampaniltheatre.com.

ARTIST BIOGRAPHY:

Drew Harrison, as a solo artist, has performed in Europe, South America and the States having been invited to open for such artists as Richard Thompson, Lyle Lovett, and Steve Miller. Drew’s abilities as a multi-talented performer have earned him fans throughout the world and his critically acclaimed solo recording release, Go it Alone, has enjoyed robust success. Another of his passsion projects, The Plastic Fauxno Band, presented ‘Love Is the Answer – The Concert for John Lennon’. The two and a half hour Concert for John Lennon was presented in San Francisco on Lennon’s 70th birthday, October 9th, at Beatles Fest West. It featured songs from his entire solo career. Somewhere among all of these accomplishments, Drew has found time for stage, TV, film work, and completing a degree at UC Berkeley, adhering to a simple philosophy of living life fully, and giving back when one can.



