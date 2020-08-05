«

Letters: Antioch Police Commission Chair, businesswoman shares why she’s running for City Council in District 4

Dear Antioch Voters:

Sandra White. From her council campaign.

As an Antioch resident of nearly 10 years, I am running for Antioch City Council District 4 to implement real results and to put a stop to the empty promises from our current council.  If the City of Antioch is going to reach greater heights, we will need real leadership in City Hall; someone who will prioritize our needs and do right by its citizens. I am that someone.

As a professional businesswoman with 20 years of Human Resources, I have experience in supporting organizations to meet their business objectives.  I will bring those skills to:

  • Support smart growth.
  • Improve and enhance community safety.
  • Aid and support local businesses development, and infrastructure improvements.
  • Ensure we continue to live in a community that emulates the high standards and values our citizens aspire to restore.
  • Create well-paying jobs for Antioch residents, while working to support economic development.

Public Safety:  As the current Chair of Antioch Crime Prevention Commission, I have built partnerships and will continue to work to provide the resources that our police and firefighters need to keep our neighborhoods safe. I will fight to increase our code enforcement team, reduce homelessness, and prevent gang violence.

In addition to experience in the corporate environment, I have a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Master of Associate degree in Counseling Psychology. As your councilwoman I will leverage my business acumen, background and my hands-on mental health experience that will bring value on my first day in office.

Visit www.sandrawhiteforcitycouncil.com or visit my campaign Facebook page, email me at SandraWhiteCityCouncil@gmail.com, or call me with any questions or ideas you might have at 925-437-9361.

Sandra White

Candidate, Antioch City Council District 4

