Letters: Antioch District 3 Council candidate offers why she’s running for re-election

Dear Antioch voters:

As your Councilwoman, my biggest strengths are that I’m big hearted and solution-minded. I have a big heart and genuinely care about people; and once I set my mind to doing something, I won’t give up. Your trust in me has enabled us to accomplish many things together.

COVID-19 Assistance for Seniors – Whether it’s delivering meals, providing resource information, or leading a team of volunteers to clean/repair seniors’ homes … We must continue to help/protect Antioch’s elderly citizens.

More Police, not Less – Since being elected, we've hired 20 additional police officers. Crime is down. Chokeholds are banned, but we need to do better. I support body cams for every officer, NOT "defunding the police." I'm proud to be supported by our Antioch Police Officers.

Helping Victims of Domestic Abuse – Together we celebrated the opening of Antioch's Family Justice Center, where victims of domestic violence, elderly abuse and human trafficking can get hands-on help/support.

First to Stand Up – I marched with Black Lives Matter, organized Antioch's first women's march for equality, and brought the first Veterans' Memorial Banners to Antioch to honor our fallen servicemembers.

Protecting Our Open Spaces and Hillsides – I support the Urban Limit Line and preserving our beautiful open spaces from development.

We are living in challenging times. We can get through this together by remaining compassionate toward others and staying focused on creating meaningful solutions. I am here to serve you and am honored to be working on your behalf.

Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock

Ogorchock@comcast.net

Cell (925) 628-7764



