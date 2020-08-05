Frazier bill to streamline Disabled Veterans license plate process signed into law

SACRAMENTO – Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed AB 408, authored by Assemblymember Jim Frazier (D-Fairfield) into law. The bill requires the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to accept a certificate certifying that a veteran is disabled for the purpose of a disability license plate from a County Veteran Service Officer (CVSO) or the Department of Veteran Affairs (CalVet).

“On behalf of all the men and women who serve in our Armed Forces, I’m very pleased that Governor Newsom signed AB 408, which continues to build on the promise that we have made to our veterans,” said Frazier. “Veterans shouldn’t have to wait months on end to see results from a system that owes them a huge debt of gratitude. This bill ensures that they will get the timely services that they deserve.”

This legislation is even timelier as it has become more difficult for veterans to receive documentation certifying their disability status from traditional Veterans Affairs (VA) offices. AB 408 allows for expedited service and a better running system, but also has the added benefit of getting veterans in to see their CVSO in order to check if they are receiving other benefits and services that they may be entitled to receive. The legislation will become law on January 1, 2021. For more information about the Disable Veteran license plates, click here.



