Four teens caught for Antioch carjacking at gunpoint and police chase to Pleasant Hill Saturday night

Range in age from 13-15

By Antioch Police

Remember the public service announcement, “It’s 10 PM, do you know where your children are?”

Saturday night, a little after 11 pm, a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the 3400 block of Deer Valley Road. An alert APD officer spotted the carjacked vehicle on Highway 4 near L Street and attempted a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and led officers on a chase to Pleasant Hill, where all four vehicle occupants were caught after bailing from the car. A replica firearm was found in the possession of a passenger. All four were arrested and ranged in ages from 13-15, including a third arrest for carjacking (this year) for one of the four.

We’d like to thank our friends at the Pleasant Hill Police Department for their help with this incident. Keeping our communities safe knows no borders, and we are grateful for their assistance.

Repost from @phpdofficial – Some say it takes a village to raise kids….well it took the police from two cities to catch these ones. Antioch PD pursued these juvenile carjacking suspects into our city where they crashed into this garage. Our officers responded to assist and all four were taken into custody, along with a handgun. Whatever happened to kids staying home, drinking Mt. Dew and playing video games all night?



Share this:



APD stolen car response 09-05-20





APD stolen car by PHPD 09-05-20

