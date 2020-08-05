City of Antioch launches COVID-19 small business grant program

By Rolando A. Bonilla, Public Information Officer, City of Antioch

Today, Friday, September 18, 2020, the City of Antioch announced the launch of their COVID-19 small business grant program The program will allow up to 60 Antioch small businesses the opportunity to apply for $5,000 grants.

“As a city, we want to do everything possible to support our business community, as they are the heart of the economy,” said Kwame Reed, Economic Development Director, City of Antioch. “Although we know that COVID-19 has created much uncertainty in the economy, as a city, we will do what we can do to bring a level of stability to our businesses.”

In order to qualify for the program, businesses must meet the following criteria:

Have a physical location within the City of Antioch

Have a current Antioch business license for one year prior to January 1, 2020

Have no more than 25 employees

Must demonstrate they were unable to operate due the Shelter in Place Orders or sales were down more than 25% from the previous quarter or the same quarter last year

Specific details about the grant are available online at antiochbusinessgrant.com. Applications will only be accepted between September 28th and October 9th. The selection process will consist of an initial screening of applicants based on criteria, followed by a lottery should the number of qualified applicants exceed the amount of funding available.

