«
»

Antioch traffic stop leads to driver on probation with drugs, loaded gun and cash

Photos by APD.

By Antioch Police

Monday night, Officer Milner observed a vehicle driving on Auto Center Drive that had mechanical violations. Recognizing this, Officer Milner conducted a traffic enforcement stop of the vehicle.

While Officer Milner was speaking with the driver, he noticed an empty gun holster on the seat. For the safety of both the driver and Officer Milner, the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle. The driver was identified and found to be on probation. Probation often has a “search clause” allowing officers to search them and their vehicle.

During this probation search, Officer Milner located a large amount of methamphetamine, cash and a loaded handgun.

The driver was arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Share this:
Share this page via Email Share this page via Stumble Upon Share this page via Digg this Share this page via Facebook Share this page via Twitter

the attachments to this post:


Traffic stop probation drugs gun cash APD 09-21-20


This entry was posted on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 at 10:07 am and is filed under News, Police & Crime. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply