Antioch traffic stop leads to driver on probation with drugs, loaded gun and cash

By Antioch Police

Monday night, Officer Milner observed a vehicle driving on Auto Center Drive that had mechanical violations. Recognizing this, Officer Milner conducted a traffic enforcement stop of the vehicle.

While Officer Milner was speaking with the driver, he noticed an empty gun holster on the seat. For the safety of both the driver and Officer Milner, the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle. The driver was identified and found to be on probation. Probation often has a “search clause” allowing officers to search them and their vehicle.

During this probation search, Officer Milner located a large amount of methamphetamine, cash and a loaded handgun.

The driver was arrested on multiple weapons and drug charges, including felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance for sale.



Traffic stop probation drugs gun cash APD 09-21-20

