Antioch to open Rivertown cooling center, Water Park for family swimming Labor Day Weekend Sept 5-8

With another heat wave on the horizon, the City of Antioch is committed to providing a safe, cool place for residents to spend the day. The cooling center located at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center will open Saturday, September 5th and remain open through Tuesday, September 8th for all residents. Citizens without home air conditioning, or with health conditions made worse with extreme heat and poor air quality are encouraged to seek out the cooling center. The Community Center is located historic, downtown Rivertown at 213 F Street, Antioch. The cooling center will be open from 12:00noon to 6:00pm each day.

COVID-19 Health Orders remain in full effect and the following modifications are activated and required by all individuals coming to the cooling center:

– Everyone must wear masks and/or acceptable face coverings; one will be provided if needed

– Social distancing will be enforced; only families may sit or stand together

– All visitors must answer the COVID health questions; if you feel sick stay home, you will not be admitted into the center

– Bring your own snacks; sharing food is not allowed. Bring books and games also.

The cooling center has been an important resource for families that need some respite during this time. The change in air quality due to recent fires makes the cooling center invaluable for individuals with breathing difficulties. All residents are encouraged to visit the center as needed.

Family Swimming at Water Park

The Antioch Water Park will offer family swimming sessions on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Families or households up to six individuals can enjoy a refreshing dip in a specific area of the water park this holiday weekend. Social distancing and other COVID health rules are in place. The entry fee is $5 per person payable by credit card. Reservations are required, and residents are encouraged to call the water park at (925) 776-3070 to secure a swim time for this weekend. The pools reach capacity quickly! The water park is located in Prewett Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way.

Residents are encouraged to stay connected with the City of Antioch by following the daily announcements posted on the website www.antiochca.gov. For more information about park use and the activities allowed at this time please call the Recreation Department at 925-776-3050.



Share this:



Cooling Station & Waterpark-Antioch-logo

